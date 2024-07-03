Newcastle United have reportedly seen off a long list of other clubs to win the transfer race for highly-rated 16-year-old midfielder Rory Finneran.

The wonderkid became the youngest ever player in Blackburn Rovers’ history last season, and it now looks like a deal is in place for him to continue his development at St James’ Park.

Newcastle were said to have been among a number of interested clubs around Europe, but they’re now in pole position to wrap up a deal for Finneran this summer.

It will be interesting to see how far the Republic of Ireland Under-17 international can progress in the game, but Newcastle certainly looks like a good next step for him.

Newcastle have a good set-up at the moment that should allow for young players to develop and get game time, so Finneran will no doubt hope that means he can soon get his opportunity at Premier League level.

NUFC, meanwhile, have done some smart business here as they’ll either have landed themselves a star player for the future, or, at the very least, someone they can loan out soon and later sell at a profit to ensure they remain in line with the Premier League’s increasingly strict Profit and Sustainability laws.