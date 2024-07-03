Five England players including Jude Bellingham risk semis suspension if team advances

England qualified for the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024 after pulling off a dramatic late comeback against Slovakia.

Ivan Schranz gave Slovakia the lead early in the first half and the score remained 1-0 for almost the entire game with England finding it hard to break the Slovaks down.

It was another unimpressive display from Gareth Southgate’s side. However, an incredible acrobatic goal from Jude Bellingham in the 95th minute inspired a stunning comeback.

The game went to extra-time following the equaliser and straight into the first half of the extra time, Harry Kane headed England into the lead.

A long-distance effort from Eze bounced on to Ivan Toney who flicked the ball towards the goal with his head where Kane showed his striker instincts to pounce on the ball with a header into the back of the net.

They now play Switzerland in the quarter-finals of the tournament. However, The Sun reports that some of the player will need to be extra cautious in their play, as they could risk being suspended for the semi-finals if they are to progress.

Kobbie Mainoo, Jude Bellingham, Conor Gallagher, Phil Foden, and Kieran Trippier are all one booking away from missing the next match.

England play Switzerland on Saturday at 5pm BST and if they win, they will then face either Turkey or Netherlands in the semi-finals on 10th July.