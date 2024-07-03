French ace rejects new contract in hopes of joining Crystal Palace

Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix has reportedly rejected the club’s offer of a new contract amid mounting interest from Crystal Palace.

Lacroix joined Die Wölfe from Sochaux in 2020 and has since made 129 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and helping them finish fourth in the Bundesliga in his first season, qualifying for the Champions League.

However, the 24-year-old — who has 12 caps to his name across various youth levels for France — is entering the final year of his contract.

Lacroix has made no secret of his desire to reunite with Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who was the man to bring him to Wolfsburg four years ago.

“We spoke on the phone,” Lacroix told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung in April. “That was after the game between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace (which The Eagles won 1-0 at Anfield).

“After the season we can talk (about whether I stay or go).”

Lacroix rejects Wolfsburg contract offer

With the Bundesliga season over and clubs preparing for the 2024/25 campaign, the time to negotiate a new deal between Wolfsburg and Lacroix has arrived.

However, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, to centre-back has rejected Wolfsburg’s offer amid interest from clubs in both Spain and England.

?? Maxence Lacroix has decided not to sign new deal at Wolfsburg, with one year left on current contract. Lacroix, attracting interest in England and Spain as his exit this summer can be possible. pic.twitter.com/r6zYFmOXol — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2024

No specific club names were mentioned by Romano. However, given Lacroix’s comments about Crystal Palace and his history with Glasner, it’s hard to imagine the Eagles not rushing to the front of the queue to sign the defender in a cut-price deal.

Should Lacroix, indeed, arrive at Selhurst Park, he would provide some welcome relief with Michael Olise on the verge of departing for Bayern Munich and fellow attacking star Eberechi Eze also linked with an exit.