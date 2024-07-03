Newcastle now reject chance to sign two Premier League players being offered to the club

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected the chance to sign two premier League players in a potential swap deal, with Liverpool said to have offered them both Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah.

The Reds tried tempting Newcastle into doing business for England winger Anthony Gordon by offering those two defenders as part of the deal, but it now seems the Magpies aren’t interested in discussing this any further.

The Telegraph state that Newcastle want to fight to keep Gordon now, having given themselves a bit of breathing space by letting Yankuba Minteh and Elliott Anderson go.

Although NUFC looked under pressure to cash in on some star names this summer, that no longer seems as much of a concern, meaning they will surely keep Gordon and have little need to consider possibilities like Gomez or Quansah.

Liverpool supposedly remain keen on Gordon, however, so it will be interesting to see how much they push for the 23-year-old.

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United have also shown an interest in the former Everton youngster in the past, but one imagines he remains a key part of Eddie Howe’s long-term plans.