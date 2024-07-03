Leeds United could allow Jamie Shackleton to leave the club this summer, according to journalist Dan Bardell.

Now 24 years old, the former England youth international broke through at Elland Road back in the 2018/19 campaign and has made 94 senior appearances for Leeds across all competitions — including 27 in the Premier League.

However, Shackleton played just 15 times for the Whites across all competitions last season, following on from being loaned out to Millwall in 2022/23.

Shackleton’s contract expires this summer and according to reports, Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United are interested in bringing him to Bramhall Lane.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Shackleton — who can play as a central midfielder or full-back — with Leeds confirming via their official website in June that they were in talks over a new deal.

Should Leeds allow Shackleton to leave?

Despite talks over a fresh deal, it seems more likely that Shackleton will leave Leeds this summer, with Football Insider even claiming he has already passed a medical with Sheffield United.

According to Sky Sports journalist Bardell, Leeds supporters shouldn’t be too worried about the academy graduate leaving the club given how his career has stalled in recent years.

“I think it’s maybe gone a bit stale for him at Leeds,” Bardell told MOT Leeds News.

“He might not have progressed the way that they would have hoped. I think it’ll prove to be a good move for him but it isn’t necessarily a loss for Leeds either.

“I think they have bigger worries than letting Shackleton go this summer to be honest.

“They’ll wish him well after coming through the academy but I wouldn’t be massively worried in this deal if I was a Leeds fan.“