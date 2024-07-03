John Stones is training with England but has his right knee heavily strapped.

The Manchester City defender has so far started every game for Gareth Southgate during this summer’s EUROs.

However, after suffering a knock to his knee during the nation’s Last 16 knockout tie win over Slovakia last weekend, Stones, 30, was spotted leaving the stadium in strapping.

England injury news: John Stones training in knee strapping

And proving just how cautious England’s medical team are being over the 30-year-old’s problem, journalist Henry Winter has shown footage from the country’s recent training session which shows Stones heavily strapped.

“Stones just flexing his right leg there,” Winter said in the video he posted.

“That is absolutely a concern but at least he is out there training.”

Although the Barnsley-born centre-back remains in line to start in Saturday’s nervy quarter-final against Switzerland, there will now be major concerns over his physical status.

Elsewhere, Luke Shaw appears to be edging closer to making his long-awaited return from injury. The Manchester United left-back has not featured for club, nor country, since February, so introducing him at the latter stages of the tournament could be one of Southgate’s biggest gambles.