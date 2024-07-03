Chelsea trolled by Premier League rivals in cheeky transfer announcement video

Chelsea have been trolled by Wolves in their video announcing the completed transfer of talented young Brazilian full-back Pedro Lima.

Lima had been strongly linked with the Blues for some time until Wolves recently hijacked the deal late on, with the club certainly enjoying referencing that in the video released on their social media.

See below as they put out a clip of Lima’s new teammate Matheus Cunha getting him to sign his contract in an office somewhere at Wolves’ training ground whilst laughing at stories on the computer about Chelsea closing in on the deal…

Agent Cunha at work ??? pic.twitter.com/sG5aXVFdsZ — Wolves (@Wolves) July 2, 2024

Wolves look to have signed a hugely promising young talent who could end up being a smart purchase for them in the long term.

Chelsea will be disappointed to have missed out as they have done well to lure in youngsters like this in recent times.

One imagines CFC will surely look at Lima again, however, if he carries on developing well in the Premier League.