Man United’s England contingent set to be dismantled this summer

This summer it’s vital that Erik ten Hag gets his transfer business right for Man United.

The Red Devils were a shadow of themselves for the most part in 2023/24, and whilst the whole squad is to blame for a poor campaign, the players that the Dutchman hung his hat on woefully underperformed.

The club have seen fit to back him again for now, but ten Hag has to deliver on and off the pitch.

That means getting the right players in and moving on those who are now considered surplus to requirements.

Man United considering Maguire and Rashford sales

According to talkSPORT, United will listen to offers for Harry Maguire this summer.

The England international appeared certain to leave for West Ham 12 months ago, but for one reason or another, the deal never managed to complete.

Maguire’s turnaround since then has been remarkable, however.

Booed by his own supporters for long periods, he eventually got them back onside with a series of commanding performances, evidencing some serious leadership qualities.

It doesn’t appear to have been enough to stop him being considered for sale though.

Joining him on the United scrapheap could be the woefully out of form Marcus Rashford.

Manchester Evening News suggest that a deteriorating relationship with ten Hag could be the reason why Rashford moves on from his boyhood club.

It’s clear that the forward has a long, long way to go to be considered as back to his best again, and the question that perhaps needs to be asked is whether he can do so under the Dutchman’s tutelage or if that relationship is fractured beyond repair.

There’ll surely be no shortage of admirers for the forward, who might have better luck at recapturing his best form away from Old Trafford.