Manchester United considering move for Tottenham defender

Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in re-signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon this summer, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS.

The Red Devils are exploring the possibility of securing the services of Reguilon, who spent a brief loan spell with them last season.

Reguilon, now in the final year of his contract with Spurs, is expected to leave North London this summer.

Tottenham are keen to offload the 27-year-old defender, who does not feature in Ange Postecoglou’s plans for the upcoming season despite a shortage in the left-back position.

Destiny Udogie, who had an impressive debut season with Spurs, has established himself as the top-choice left-back. However, Tottenham are looking to bolster their defence with another left-back to add depth to the squad.

Reguilon joined Tottenham in 2020 on a five-year deal, with a reported £27.5 million buy-back clause.

His time in North London has been marred by injuries and multiple loan spells, limiting his impact. He made a total of 67 appearances for Spurs, scoring two goals and providing eight assists.

Sergio Reguilon’s loan spells and form

The Real Madrid youth academy product spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Atletico Madrid. He then briefly joined Manchester United on a six-month loan in September last year to cover for injured left-backs Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

During his time at United, Reguilon showed his capabilities, which has led to their renewed interest in making his move permanent.

Tottenham are ready to listen to offers for the left-back, with Manchester United emerging as a potential destination. This move would help Spurs secure funds and finalise their squad ahead of the new season.