Manchester United ready to sell Marcus Rashford amid fallout with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to sell star forward Marcus Rashford this summer following a significant fallout with manager Erik ten Hag.

According to The Sun, the England international and Ten Hag have experienced a breakdown in their relationship, culminating in the club’s decision to consider offers for Rashford. The rift began last season, with multiple incidents contributing to the strained rapport.

It is reported that Rashford defied Ten Hag’s orders on two occasions by staying out late. The first instance occurred when Rashford partied in Belfast until the early hours, despite being scheduled to train at Carrington the following day.

A similar incident reportedly happened later in the season, just before Manchester United’s FA Cup match against Newport.

By the end of last season, Rashford and Ten Hag were barely on speaking terms, with the Dutch manager fuming over Rashford’s repeated defiance.

Despite Rashford hoping for a fresh start under a new manager, the Manchester United board has decided to back Ten Hag. Consequently, Rashford has been strongly linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

Recent reports indicate that Rashford is in talks with a new agency to facilitate his transfer. The Sun’s latest report suggests that Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for the 26-year-old forward, who signed a five-year contract worth £325,000-a-week last summer.

Rashford’s Manchester United career

Since making his senior debut in February 2016, Rashford has become a pivotal figure for Manchester United.

Over his career with the Red Devils, he has scored 131 goals and provided 66 assists in 402 appearances across all competitions.

However, last season was one of Rashford’s least productive campaigns, with the attacker managing only eight goals and five assists in 43 appearances.

As the summer transfer window progresses, Rashford’s future remains uncertain. Clubs interested in the dynamic forward will likely keep a close watch on the situation.