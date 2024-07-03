Irrespective of how disappointing their Premier League campaign was last season, Manchester United remain one of the country’s most well-supported teams.

Consequently, demand for tickets to see the Red Devils at Old Trafford is high.

About Old Trafford Stadium

Old Trafford is one of the United Kingdom’s most iconic stadiums. The ground, which boasts a whopping 74,310 capacity, has been the home of Manchester United since 1910. It is the second largest stadium in the United Kingdom behind Wembley and the 12th largest in Europe.

Nicknamed ‘The Theatre of Dreams’, Old Trafford has showcased some of football’s most memorable moments including the 1914-15 FA Cup final between Sheffield United and Chelsea and matches at the 1966 FIFA World Cup, 1996 UEFA Euros, the 2012 summer Olympics, the 2022 UEFA Women’s Euros as well as the 2003 Champions League final between Juventus and AC Milan.

How to buy Manchester United tickets

To buy Manchester United tickets via the club’s official ticketing website, fans will need to purchase a membership. Membership prices start at £20.00 with the most expensive Premium membership costing £75.00.

Once a member, fans will be given priority access to home and European away games, although this does not guarantee ticketing success, which is where trusted resellers such as LiveFootballTickets can help.

Is buying Manchester United tickets easy?

Considering the global attraction Manchester United get, it comes as little surprise to learn tickets can be tough to come by, especially for the most anticipated derby games, including against Liverpool and cross-town rivals Manchester City.

However, being an official member of the club can massively enhance a fan’s chances of bagging tickets to their chosen match.

Manchester United’s Premier League fixtures (2024/25 season)

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

August

16: Fulham (H)

24: Brighton (A)

31: Liverpool (H)

September

14: Southampton (A)

21: Crystal Palace (A)

28: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

October

5: Aston Villa (A)

19: Brentford (H)

26: West Ham (A)

November

2: Chelsea (H)

9: Leicester City (H)

23: Ipswich Town (A)

30: Everton (H)

December

3: Arsenal (A)

7: Nottingham Forest (H)

14: Manchester City (A)

21: Bournemouth (H)

26: Wolves (A)

29: Newcastle United (H)

January

4: Liverpool (A)

15: Southampton (H)

18: Brighton (H)

25: Fulham (A)

February

1: Crystal Palace (H)

15: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

22: Everton (A)

26: Ipswich Town (H)

March

8: Arsenal (H)

15: Leicester City (A)

April

1: Nottingham Forest (A)

5: Manchester City (H)

12: Newcastle United (A)

19: Wolves (H)

26: Bournemouth (A)

May

3: Brentford (A)

10: West Ham (H)

18: Chelsea (A)

25: Aston Villa (H)

