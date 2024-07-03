Manchester United could sell Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this summer, but only if they receive good bids for the two defenders, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are in the market for new signings at centre-back this summer, with Romano providing some insight into their pursuit of Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, while other options could still include Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that the right proposals could also convince Man Utd to let Maguire and Lindelof go, though it’s not clear how likely this is looking at the moment.

Romano did not mention any specific clubs looking at Maguire or Lindelof, but it perhaps makes sense that MUFC could be open to letting them go as they’ve been in and out of Erik ten Hag’s starting line up anyway, and would likely fall even further down the pecking order with the arrival of big names like De Ligt or Branthwaite.

Man United could allow Maguire and Lindelof transfers away in defensive reshuffle, says Romano

“De Ligt is only negotiating with Man United, there are no other clubs involved at the moment because his full focus is on a potential move to Old Trafford,” Romano said.

“Another name on United’s list, and the only player they have bid for so far, is Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite. They’ve had a £35m plus add-ons bid rejected, but for sure their appreciation remains, and it depends on Everton because they still want £65-70m for the player. That’s too expensive for United, but if the price changes, they are ready to attack the situation.

“Even with De Ligt potentially joining, it’s also a possibility for United to go for one more centre-back. It depends on the budget and opportunities but it’s a possibility. In terms of the future of players like Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and many others, it depends on proposals, if they receive good bids.

“But in general, one more centre-back is a possibility – Branthwaite remains on the list but Man United have no plans to pay £70m, so the only way is if Everton’s price drops.”