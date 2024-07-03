Newcastle United have shown strong interest in signing AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw, according to recent reports from the Italian media. The German defender has caught the eye of the Magpies, who are keen to bolster their defensive options this summer.

Reports indicate that the two clubs have engaged in discussions regarding a potential transfer.

According to Sport Mediaset, as relayed by Tuttomercatoweb, Newcastle is determined to secure Thiaw, a highly-rated young talent valued at around £25 million.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Thiaw has seen them propose various options, including offering full-back Kieran Trippier as part of a deal. However, AC Milan were not interested in including Trippier in the transfer.

Despite this, it is believed that a fee close to £25 million could be sufficient to finalise the deal.

Thiaw, 22, joined AC Milan from Schalke in the summer of 2022 and has since made 54 appearances for the Serie A side. His performances have also earned him three caps for the German national team, highlighting his rising profile in European football.

The young defender is known for his versatility, capable of playing in various positions across the field. While primarily a centre-back, Thiaw has also been deployed as a defensive midfielder, right-back, left-back, and even as a striker. This flexibility makes him an attractive target for Newcastle, who are looking to strengthen their squad depth.