Potential blow for Manchester City as star attacker could miss the start of next season

Manchester City may face a setback at the beginning of the new season as star attacker Julian Alvarez has been picked for Argentina’s team for the upcoming Olympics, starting mid-July.

The versatile forward is currently part of Argentina’s Copa America squad, with the tournament running until July 14th. Argentina, one of the favourites to win the Copa America, has high hopes for Alvarez’s contributions.

The Daily Mail reports that following the Copa America, Alvarez will join the Argentine squad for the Olympics, which commence on July 24th, just ten days after the tournament concludes.

The new Premier League season begins shortly after the Olympics, potentially causing Alvarez to miss the start of Manchester City’s campaign.

City manager Pep Guardiola faces a blow to his preparations for the upcoming season due to Alvarez’s busy international commitments.

Manchester City will start their Premier League campaign with a challenging away match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 18th, just one week after facing rivals Manchester United in the Community Shield final.

Despite the congested summer schedule, Manchester City granted Alvarez permission to participate in the Olympics.

The club’s decision reflects its support for the player’s international aspirations but also highlights the potential impact on City’s squad depth at the season’s start.

City’s squad depth will be crucial in coping with Alvarez’s absence for a few games. Erling Haaland, who has enjoyed a relaxing summer break with no international participation, remains the main striker for Manchester City.