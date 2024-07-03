Premier League creator’s surprise choice to win Euro 2024

Euro 2024 has been quite the spectacle so far, and now we’re getting down to the serious business.

The final eight teams will be getting ready to do battle at the end of the week in order to be in with a chance of making the semi-finals and then the final in mid July.

England are still in with a chance despite being woefully out of form to this point.

Spain or Germany to win Euro 2024 says Premier League co-creator

Often in cup competitions the notion that a ‘name is on the cup’ comes to the fore, and with the Three Lions having made it into the easier side of the draw despite playing poorly, there appears to be a feeling that Lady Luck might be with Gareth Southgate and Co.

If England are to get anywhere near their first major silverware since 1966, however, they will need to significantly up their game against Switzerland in their quarter-final.

Even if they were to be able to make it as far as the final, former super agent and Premier League co-creator, Jon Smith, can’t see Southgate’s men bringing the trophy home.

“I can’t see beyond the Spain vs Germany game for the winners of Euro 2024,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I just think it’s going to be one of those two.

More Stories / Latest News Midfielder agrees deal to join Newcastle United Exclusive: Southgate’s England coaching set-up is the big problem Agent’s column: Southgate’s poor coaching set-up, Spain or Germany for the Euros and more

“I’d like England to be in the final but if it’s not to be, then Spain vs Germany is the final I’d like to have seen.”

Given the way in which the likes of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal have played for Spain, as well as Niclas Fullkrug and Kai Havertz’s form for Germany, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone to disagree with Smith’s sentiments.