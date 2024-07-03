PSG circling for electric Leeds ace as Farke’s squad continues to crumble

Daniel Farke and Leeds United owners, 49ers Enterprises, must be rueing their Championship Play-Off final loss to Southampton.

It’s not only the prestige of playing in the English top-flight that has been lost out on, but the associated uplift in terms of finance.

Money that would not only pay for the likes of Archie Gray to stay at the club, but to supplement such talent with other players of a similar ilk.

PSG want Leeds ace Crysencio Summerville

As it’s turned out, a player that was expected to become one of Leeds’ most famous sons, following in the footsteps of various members of his family, has now been sold to Tottenham Hotspur in order for the all whites to keep the wolf from the door in terms of Financial Fair Play.

If losing Gray wasn’t bad enough for Farke, he’s now got to consider the possibility of losing arguably his best player in 2023/24.

Crysencio Summerville plundered an excellent 21 goals and provided nine assists according to WhoScored, and it’s that kind of form that has apparently piqued the interest of French giants, Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue Un side are in pole position to sign the youngster despite Chelsea and Liverpool both having made enquiries about Summerville’s availability according to De Telegraaf.

Brighton and Hove Albion have also talked with the player, but De Telegraaf allege that the Seagulls have been put off by the player’s contract demands.

It remains to be seen at what price Leeds would be willing to sell, though it isn’t likely to be cheap given just how important the player was to them over the past season.

That is a decent bargaining chip for the Elland Road outfit to have before seeing what PSG intend to put on the table as their opening gambit.