Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is discussing possibilities with other clubs, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano in his latest Daily Briefing column.

The France international is out of contract at the moment so he looks like one to watch on the market as he seems to be keeping his options open, with Romano saying that he’s discussing possibilities around Europe.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Rabiot is not yet in advanced talks with anyone or heading for any kind of imminent decision on his future, with Juventus also still hoping to keep the player.

Rabiot has been a key player for the Serie A giants, so it makes sense that they’ll want him to stay, but it seems he could be open to a new challenge as well, even if it seems to be too early for Romano to name specific destinations.

Rabiot transfer update from Romano

“Adrien Rabiot is technically a free agent now after his contract with Juventus expired at the end of June. Juventus want to keep the player and their proposal remains on the table: around €7m net salary per season, but Juve won’t offer more,” Romano said.

“It’s up to Rabiot now. It’s still early and he will decide after the Euros, but he has also had some contacts with other clubs. I can’t mention names at the moment because nothing is imminent, it’s just general contacts with several clubs around Europe to discuss possibilities. Let’s see how this will develop after the Euros.”

Rabiot would surely be an appealing option to a number of top clubs in England, though Charles Watts has already addressed the rumours about Arsenal and played them down quite strongly, suggesting he’s not someone they’d be in the market for this summer.