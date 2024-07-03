Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is keen for a transfer move for French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is now a free agent after his contract at Juventus expired.

Sources with a close understanding of Rabiot’s situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd appreciate Rabiot, with Ten Hag an admirer of the 29-year-old and his style of play.

It is also felt that the Red Devils may be in a better position than Rabiot’s previous employers Juve to meet his salary demands, with sources telling CaughtOffside that the former Paris Saint-Germain man wants a three-year deal worth €10m a year.

Juventus could struggle to afford that, as would other interested clubs like Inter Milan and AC Milan, so that could be a positive update for United.

Rabiot transfer: Is he what United need in midfield?

There’s no doubt Rabiot could be a useful signing for United, but at the same time he’s probably not the kind of signing that will get fans off their seats.

A bit more ambition is surely needed by MUFC, who surely need to be competing for the biggest young talents in the game if they are to catch up with the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Rabiot could represent a good opportunity due to his status as a free agent, and he can’t be much worse than Casemiro, but if he’s the only midfield signing the club make this summer, then one imagines the punters at Old Trafford won’t be too impressed.

The situation remains open, with Rabiot not thought to be ruling out staying at Juventus, even if his current demands are seemingly too high for them, so it remains to be seen which side will perhaps back down first.

Rabiot is also thought to be open to a new challenge abroad if that’s the best way for him to get the kind of contract he wants.