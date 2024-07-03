Arda Guler has lit up this summer’s EUROs in Germany.

The Turkish attacker has been one of the tournament’s standout performers. He has helped propel his country to a rare quarter-final and shown incredible versatility playing virtually everywhere across Vincenzo Montella’s front line.

Consequently, following another Man of the Match display against Austria in the Last 16 on Tuesday night, Guler, 19, is continuing to see his stock rise, and for Real Madrid, this is both good and bad news.

Real Madrid facing big Arda Guler decision

Carlo Ancelotti will face a huge decision once the EUROs end — keep the 19-year-old sensation in and around his Los Blancos first team, or proceed to loan him out to aid his development.

It’s been reported by Cardena SER that the Turkey international is wanted by Real Sociedad — a club known for its ability to develop young players.

However, according to Fichajes, the teenager’s preference is very different — Guler wants to stay and fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu following limited game time last season.

Despite being awarded just 12 appearances last season, Guler, who signed a long-term deal until 2019 last summer, managed to register a decent goal haul. The 19-year-old scored six goals including a debut goal against Celta Vigo in March just minutes after being introduced.

For Real Sociedad — the Spanish team will need to present the Turkish forward with an attractive proposal if they’re to secure his services ahead of next season. Anything other than an offer too good to turn down will surely see Real Madrid’s number 24 stay in the capital and continue his meteoric rise in European football.