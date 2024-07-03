Real Madrid are strongly pursuing a deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The England defender has been attracting a lot of interest from Premier League clubs as well as several European giants after his impressive performances last season.

Guehi, despite suffering a knee injury that sidelined him for nearly three months last season, returned to make 25 Premier League appearances, starting 23 of those matches.

He even captained Palace on several occasions, showcasing his leadership qualities.

During the ongoing Euros, the 23-year-old has been a crucial component of Gareth Southgate’s defence, further enhancing his reputation.

His impressive performances for both Palace and the England national team has made him a highly sought-after player.

Real Madrid keeping tabs on Marc Guehi

Among those interested in securing his services are Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham.

Outside England, Real Madrid are leading the list of clubs interested in securing his services along with Juventus and Barcelona.

That is according to The Sun, which claims that these clubs are keeping close tabs on the 23-year-old.

However, Palace are expected to be seeking a fee close to £50m, similar to what Bayern will be paying them for Olise.

Palace are having a tough time keeping their best players. Michael Olise is on his way out and it is likely that Guehi will be leaving this transfer window as well.

Eberechi Eze is another Palace player attracting a lot of interest, with Spurs reportedly strongly interested in securing his services.

Oliver Glasner who took over the Palace job midway last season did an impressive job, finishing with 7 wins and 3 draws in 13 games including stunning wins over Liverpool and Manchester United.

Losing potentially two to three of his best players will certainly be a huge setback for him.

How they replace their best players could have a huge impact next season.