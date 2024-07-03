Exclusive: Saudis happy enough but focus remains on 2034 World Cup

With the summer transfer window open for business, it won’t be a surprise to see the Saudi Pro League on the prowl for players once again.

Astronomical salaries being offered make it hard for any player and their families to turn down, though the league is still something of a fledgling enterprise which is only now beginning to gain traction locally.

TeamForm recognise that the Saudi Pro League is only the 68th best in the world at present, so in order to garner interest at home and aboard, there are necessary talks to be had.

Saudi Pro League focus is on next 10 years

Former super agent and Premier League co-creator, Jon Smith, has held informal talks with some movers and shakers in the league, and he shared his thoughts with CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I didn’t have specific conversations when I met with Saudi Pro League representatives recently, I just had general conversations, but they have a long-term goal with their project, running into the World Cup in 2034,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“So, as far as they’re concerned, the conversations that we had were all about how we can promote the Saudi league outside of Saudi.

“Having said that, inside Saudi, when two of the top teams were playing each other, every coffee lounge and every restaurant had the game on. They weren’t featuring overseas games. They were featuring Saudi Pro League games and the crowd were really, really energised.

“So, something good is happening in Saudi football, and I think they’re happy that what they’re creating appears to be working locally. I think their big concern is ‘how do we get international acceptance’?

“That’s where they’re going to focus their attention.

“I think there’ll be a few more deals this summer but nothing sensational. They’re probably not going to buy the top six players in the world but in my view they’ll buy another two or three reasonably high-profile names. Then the focus is on what happens next. How can we promote what’s happening here abroad?”

If they can execute their 10-year plan correctly, then acquiring some of the world’s best talents in Cristiano Ronaldo and others will all have been worthwhile.

Were everything to buckle under the weight of expectation, however, in much the same way as the Chinese Super League imploded, the Saudi Pro League could disappear into the ether as quickly as it came to the fore.