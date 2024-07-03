Revolving door continuing to spin at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea raid transfer market again

When the summer transfer window comes around, it’s a fair bet that Chelsea will be one of the major players.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge there’s been an incredibly high turnover of staff, particularly during the summer breaks.

Last summer, by way of example, the Blues chief managed to bring in Moises Caicedo for a British record fee of £115m, whilst also disposing of over 11 players in various positions.

Chelsea want Anselmino

Those he brings in are tied to longer then normal deals in order for the club to be able to pay the going rate on terms of salary, whilst also being able to afford the main structure of the deal – all whilst keeping within Financial Fair Play rules.

Occasionally, a bargain comes to the marketplace and when it does, you can be assured that Chelsea are positioning themselves at the front of the queue to be able to, at least, ensure that they are in the conversation.

Aaron Anselmino is wanted by Chelsea

Boca Juniors’ great young defender, Aaron Anselmino, is a target for the West Londoners, and football.london go as far to say that terms have now been agreed with the Brazilian club.

At £14m, he would represent a significant bargain for the Premier League club, particularly if he goes as far in the game as is expected.

Let’s not forget either that Anselmino would already be the sixth signing this summer for the Blues, evidencing that there’s no sign of slowing down in terms of transfers by Boehly and his board.

The flip side of course is that it could mean another season of upheaval as Maresca attempts to integrate so many more new players into the squad.

