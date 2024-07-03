Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on ambitious Juventus transfer plans as one deal edges closer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Juventus’ plans for the summer as they close in on the signing of Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column today, Romano stated that Juve and Thuram are now at the ‘here we go’ stage of the deal, while they also want to keep on strengthening in other positions.

Thuram makes an exciting addition to the Juventus midfield alongside Douglas Luiz, who recently joined from Aston Villa, while Michele Di Gregorio could be next as a quality signing to give the Turin giants a new goalkeeper.

Romano also says we could see new defender and winger signings for Juventus, while he also played down the links between Thuram and Premier League clubs.

Thuram transfer and more ambitious Juventus plans

“In general, it’s looking like a busy summer for Juventus, who have already signed Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, and now it’s also ‘here we go’ for Khephren Thuram to join from Nice. They will also keep going as they sign Di Gregorio from Monza as their new goalkeeper, and will continue with one more midfielder, one winger, one defender and more,” Romano said.

“Juventus have been smart with Thuram, closing the deal one year before expiring of his contract for €20m plus €5m add-ons. Despite rumours, there was nothing really close with Premier League clubs. No one really advanced in talks with Nice, there was just some scouting and that’s it.”

It would have been exciting to see the Frenchman in the Premier League, but we’ll now see how he fits in as part of this exciting new-look Juve side under new manager Thiago Motta.

It’s been a difficult few years for Juventus and fans will be hoping this flurry of changes can mean the club can finally compete at the very top of Serie A again.