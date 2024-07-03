Want away Tottenham ace linked with intriguing Dortmund switch

It’s all change at Tottenham Hotspur at the moment it seems, with Ange Postecoglou clearly keen to ensure that Spurs’ form at the back end of last season was just a blip.

For most of 2023/24, the North Londoners had been great to watch and were also getting results, however, they tailed off significantly towards the end of the campaign.

So much so that they dropped out of the Champions League places, handing Aston Villa the chance to compete in European football’s premier competition in 2024/25.

If there was any disappointment at the way in which last season finished, the manager can’t allow that to fester.

The last thing that Postecoglou needs in the dressing room is a feeling of ‘what might’ve been.’ He’s a forward thinking individual and will only want his players looking ahead rather than back.

Dortmund want Hojbjerg

Similarly, those players that haven’t really made a mark under his tutelage will be considered for sale, perhaps for no other reason than to ensure that dressing room equilibrium remains.

To that end, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will finally be allowed to move on, and Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg goes as far as to suggest that Borussia Dortmund are keen on taking the player if they can’t land Brighton and Hove Albion’s Pascal Gross.

??? Pierre-Emile #Højbjerg is keen to leave Spurs this summer with one year left on his contract and his new agency Unique Sports Group: ??Dortmund, still pushing to sign Pascal Groß as #BVB want to get the deal done and sealed soon. Højbjerg, one of several options if a… pic.twitter.com/JnfPnHqvzH — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 2, 2024

It isn’t clear how much Spurs will ask for the 28-year-old, though the player himself will surely be keen to make the move, and that would arguably mean that the club might need to lower any demands in the first instance.

Getting Hojbjerg’s £100,000 per week wages off the books too (Capology), should give Postecoglou the opportunity to add to the signings that have already been made this summer and who will arguably improve what Spurs already have in situ.