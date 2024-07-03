Tottenham’s plans for defender Djed Spence have hit a snag as his potential permanent transfer to Genoa has collapsed.

BBC Sport’s Nizaar Kinsella reported that Genoa failed to secure a discounted deal for Spence despite extensive negotiations with the London club.

The Italian club had expressed interest in making Spence’s loan move permanent but couldn’t agree on a fee lower than £8.5 million with Spurs.

Negotiations between the two clubs extended over a month but ultimately did not result in a transfer.

Despite this setback, Genoa might reconsider if Tottenham lower their asking price in this window.

Spence’s journey at Tottenham

Spence, who joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022 for £12.5 million, has seen limited action with the Lilywhites. Since his arrival, he has made just six appearances for the club, totalling a mere 41 minutes on the field.

And while his initial loan spell to Leeds was a failure, Spence spent the latter half on loan at Genoa, where he impressed, featuring in 16 Serie A matches. He started in half of those games and appeared as a substitute in the others.

The 23-year-old full-back’s versatility was evident as he played across various defensive and midfield positions, demonstrating adaptability and potential that impressed the Italian club.

Tottenham aim to recover as much of their initial investment as possible with the sale of the Englishman this summer.

With Spence under contract until June 30, 2027, the club is exploring alternative options for his future.

As the transfer window unfolds, Spurs will continue exploring possibilities to find a suitable solution for the promising young defender.