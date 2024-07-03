Exclusive: Sensational transfer is obvious summer deal for Chelsea

With the summer transfer window already open for business, it remains to be seen just how busy Chelsea will be.

Ever since the Blues were taken over by Todd Boehly they’ve been one of the major players and payers in the marketplace, having broken the British transfer record twice over the past couple of summers.

The first time that they smashed the £100m barrier was to acquire Enzo Fernandez, and then a £115m bid was enough to secure Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Chelsea to sign Osimhen?

Despite seemingly having a bottomless pit of money to throw around, the club still haven’t arguably earned the success such an outlay perhaps deserved.

Former managers Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel might’ve have pointed to the churn of players as being a significant enough reason why Chelsea just can’t get themselves going.

Whatever the truth of the matter, the West Londoners will need to buy again this summer, though they might not be the only team heavily investing in the market.

“There are certain players that I think are going to move this summer, with Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz being one,” former Premier League co-creator, Jon Smith, said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I can’t see much beyond Bayern as far as he’s concerned, because they need to do something big and he will be a great pleaser for the crowd in Munich.

“I’m also looking at Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, which is an obvious one to Chelsea, but, as we’ve talked about previously, the way it’s set up at the moment means that the Blues will have to sell before they can buy.

“Some of their best homegrown talent like Gallagher and Santos may have to be sold because of the financial implications, rather than the consequence of their positive talent. I think that’s a really strange situation that has to be addressed in how financial fair play is reconfigured.

“There will be a lot of money spent in this window but it’ll be quite late. I think everyone will be looking to see what everybody else is doing.

“Salah will probably end up in Saudi and Ivan Toney will leave Brentford now, but will he go to Arsenal? Will it be Spurs? Not quite sure, but something’s going to happen with him.”