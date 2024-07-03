Colombia head into the halftime break riding positive momentum after Crystal Palace standout Daniel Muñoz leveled the scoring in the Matchday 3 contest between Brazil and Colombia.

After Brazil took the 1-0 lead in the first half, the Colombians woke up and scored, but the goal was waved off due to offside. However, in the final minutes of the first half, Muñoz would score to make the contest 1-1, and the current result would see Colombia top the group instead of Brazil.