West Ham are close to completing a double transfer swoop.

They have been strongly linked with former Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker-Peters and Wolves star Max Kilman this summer.

And according to the latest report from Knees Up Mother Brown, the Hammers are closing in on both deals.

West Ham closing in on two deals

The report claims that West Ham made an offer for the Southampton defender recently and are currently working on a player-plus-cash deal with the Saints that could involve midfielder Flynn Downes going the other way.

At the same time, they are also reportedly in negotiations with Wolves for their star Max Kilman.

It claims that their initial £25m offer was turned down and the club are now renegotiating a deal for the 27-year-old.

Both players are reportedly keen on a move to East London.

However, West Ham may face competition for Walker-Peters from Tottenham, as recent reports suggest that the Lilywhites are considering re-signing him.

The Hammers are expected to have a busy transfer window with new manager Julen Lopetegui aiming to build a strong squad to implement his preferred playing style.

Lopetegui replaced David Moyes at the end of the season. The former Manchester United manager came under fire for his passive style of play which did not yield results for them this past season.

West Ham under Lopetegui are expected to be more expansive and attacking in their play and with the talent that they have, it is exciting to see how they perform next season.

Of course a lot of that will depend on how successful Lopetegui is in getting his desired targets.