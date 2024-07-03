Former Leicester City ace offered to another British club amid Everton interest

Celtic have been offered the chance to sign midfielder Wilfred Ndidi this summer, according to reports.

Ndidi has been a key player for Leicester City since joining from Genk in 2017, making 273 appearances for the club across all competitions and winning FA Cup, Community Shield and EFL Championship titles.

However, the Nigeria international — who is still only 27 years old — is now a free agent after his contract at the King Power Stadium expired on July 1.

According to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Everton have made an offer for Ndidi as they face the prospect of losing Amadou Onana this summer, while the likes of Marseille, Lyon and Sevilla are also interested parties.

But a report from the Daily Record states that Ndidi has been ‘offered’ to Celtic who have been informed that the midfielder would be interested in reuniting with manager Brendan Rodgers — who he played 138 times for during their spell together at Leicester.

A dream reunion for Ndidi and Rodgers?

Ndidi was one of Rodgers’ most important players during his time at Leicester, which yielded an FA Cup crown and consecutive fifth-place finishes.

If Rodgers’ previous praise of the Nigerian is anything to go by, it would be a dream reunion for the pair at Parkhead.

“He’s obviously a player that’s got the good athletic ability and works very hard,” Rodgers said of Ndidi in April 2023. “I always have that sort of player, a clear, controlling player in the game. Sometimes, they’re a defensive type like him that can really press the game and play simply, or sometimes, it’s a more creative player, a playmaker from behind.

“He’s got so much talent and been very impressive. He covers the ground so fast. His anticipation is very good, he reads the game, smells the danger, and to have that type of player in there, it’s very important.”