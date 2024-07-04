Agbonlahor claims Leeds won’t get promoted after latest transfer deal

Leeds United came close to getting promoted to the Premier League but they faltered at the final stage of the season.

The Whites could have earned automatic promotion through their league standing but their form in the last few months of the season proved damaging to their hopes of earning promotion to the top flight of English football.

They got another chance through the Play-offs to get promoted to the Premier League but they were beaten in the final by Southampton.

Their failure to win promotion will have a huge effect on the club, on and off the pitch.

A number of players are now expected to leave the club and the club will have to face financial consequences as well.

Archie Gray has already left Leeds United and has joined Tottenham in a big money move this summer.

The youngster was destined to leave the Whites after their failure to win promotion.

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that Leeds will find it difficult to get promoted because of key players like Gray leaving Elland Road.

He said on talkSPORT:

“They are a selling club aren’t they.”

“I am not starting Leeds fans. I am joking. No, listen, you don’t want to lose one of your young talents, do you? But the problems they have financially. Not getting promoted affected them. They have got to sell and they are getting the figures we are talking about.

“I know. I get it. But financially Leeds need to sell. I agree (sell somebody else). But I am sure Archie Gray, even though he would love to stay at Leeds, wants to go and play Premier League football.”

Leeds United will struggle next season

Agbonlahor is spot on with his analysis and the future looks dark for the Championship club.

They desperately needed to get promoted so that they can get their house in order financially as well.

Now they will face player exodus at the club and the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could head out soon.