Exclusive: Archie Gray is the right player at the right time for Tottenham says Collymore

When Tottenham Hotspur announced that they’d signed Archie Gray from Leeds United, it was something of a surprise.

One of Elland Road’s proudest sons despite his young age, Gray comes from a long line of family men to have played for the all whites.

Their inability to get back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking is ultimately what has ensured that Gray, a player sure to have a brilliant future in the game, was moved on.

Financial Fair Play is crippling a lot of clubs who are having to get by, by selling their best players.

Archie Gray has got Stan Collymore excited

Leeds’ pain is Spurs’ evident gain, with former professional and CaughtOffside columnist, Stan Collymore, believing it’s a brilliant move for the North London outfit.

“Archie Gray is already nearing a half century of performances at just 18, so he will know what he’s about as a player. He’s a big lad as well, six foot two, and he’s only going to get bigger, stronger and more versatile in the next two or three years,” he said for his exclusive column.

“He can play as a centre mid or as a right-back and he’s got pedigree after turning out for England in the U15, U16, U17, U19, U20 and U21 age groups.

“I think he will go on potentially and play for England, though he’s eligible for Scotland as well.

“I imagine that whoever the next England manager is, he will be watching over the next season or two at Spurs, but they may well call him up for the England senior squad sooner rather than later.

“Personally, I think it’s a great move. I’m a massive fan of Tottenham, the way that their Academy has done things etc…

“The facilities are arguably the best in the world at Spurs Lodge, they don’t necessarily just promote ex-players as coaches in the academy and they’ve got Ange Postecoglou, who’s a very minded open manager.

“Archie Gray and his family are all Celtic fans and love Ange, so I’m really excited. I think it’s the right player, the right move, the right club at the right time and I think that he will get opportunities to play.

“The world’s his oyster.”

The 18-year-old will surely understand the pressures that will come with playing for such a high-profile outfit, and despite being a big name at Leeds, he will have to prove himself all over again at Tottenham.

If he does just that, however, Spurs will have landed themselves a bargain.