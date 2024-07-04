Done Deal: Arsenal officially announce their first signing of the summer

Arsenal have secured the permanent signing of Spanish goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, following a successful loan spell last season.

The Gunners have exercised the clause in Raya’s loan agreement, finalising the transfer for a fee of £27 million.

Raya joined Arsenal on loan last season and quickly became the first-choice goalkeeper, delivering a string of impressive performances.

He made 41 appearances across all competitions, maintaining 20 clean sheets and playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s strong title challenge and winning the Golden Glove.

Official Announcement and Raya’s Statement

The club confirmed the deal on their official website.

Upon making his move permanent, Raya expressed his gratitude and excitement:

“After a year on loan as a Gunner, I can finally say that I’m an Arsenal player for the coming years. I’m excited to see what the future holds but always living in and enjoying the present.

It’s a dream come true to be here and I want to thank you for all the support you have already given me throughout the last year.”

Arsenal officially sign David Raya
This transfer marks Arsenal’s first permanent signing of the summer. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen to build on the team’s impressive season and further bolster the squad to challenge for the Premier League title.

Despite falling just short of their goal, the Gunners are aiming to strengthen their team to push for silverware in the upcoming campaign.

With Raya’s addition, Arsenal have solidified their goalkeeping department, ensuring stability and quality at the back as they prepare for the new season.

