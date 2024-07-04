Aston Villa planning ambitious swoop for Atletico Madrid forward

Aston Villa are plotting an ambitious summer move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, according to reports.

Felix joined Colchoneros from Benfica for a club-record £113m fee (via Sky Sports) back in July 2019, making 131 appearances for the club across all competitions and notching 34 goals and 18 assists since.

The Portugal international — currently on duty with his nation at Euro 2024 — has picked up a La Liga title during his time in Madrid. However, across the last two seasons, he’s found himself out of favour, being loaned first to Chelsea for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign and then to Barcelona in 2023/24.

Felix was unable to find his best form in either loan and it’s understood Atletico Madrid are comfortable with letting him leave the club in order to finance new transfers this summer.

Aston Villa launch ambitious bid for Felix

According to The Sunday Times (via Birmingham World), Aston Villa are among the leading clubs chasing Felix this summer.

Unai Emery will be keen to add quality and European experience to his squad after guiding Villa to a shock Champions League qualification last season.

Felix’s former club, Benfica, have reportedly already lodged a £27.5m bid for half of the player’s rights, while Barcelona would also like to bring him back to the Camp Nou but are unable to match that bid.

The report also states Villa have long held an interest in Felix and that there is a strong mutual respect between the 40-time Portugal international and Emery.

Felix might well feel like he has unfinished business in England after managing just four goals in 16 Premier League appearances during his loan stay at Stamford Bridge two seasons ago.