Barcelona making headway this summer with exciting new signing

After a season to forget, Barcelona need to hit the ground running this summer in the transfer market.

The Catalans will likely be casting envious eyes towards Madrid with eternal rivals Real soon to unveil Kylian Mbappe as their new star signing.

Gone are the days when Barca could match Los Blancos with ‘Galactico’ type signings, though if they can get themselves back on their feet, and keeping moving forward, that can be considered as much of a success.

Barcelona’s payment plan for Dani Olmo

Players still want to play for the Blaugranes and, according to 90Min, Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, has made headway with former La Masia ace, Dani Olmo, and his current club, RB Leipzig.

The Spaniard has a reported release clause of €60m (£51m) which is understood to expire in the middle of this month.

News that there seems to be a willingness on all sides to get the deal done would suggest that Barcelona have given up on trying to secure Nico Williams, another reported target for the club.

Olmo’s Barca past will almost certainly have played a part in that decision, given that he’ll not need too much time to acclimatise to his potential new surroundings.

His arrival, were it to happen, would then leave question marks over the futures of both Raphinha and Ferran Torres.

One or both might well be sold in order to recoup some funds and allow Barcelona to make payments to RB Leipzig over a period, even if the Bundesliga outfit would ideally prefer to have the entire Olmo transfer fee paid in one lump sum.

The next 10 days are so are therefore hugely important for Olmo’s future, and it remains to be seen if Barca can secure his services.