“Too many mistakes…” – BBC man criticises Tottenham man, claims he can’t fit into Ange’s system

Tottenham are bracing for the potential exit of defender Emerson Royal, who is reportedly close to joining AC Milan.

Former Spurs defender Alan Hutton has commented on the situation, indicating that the club is likely seeking defensive reinforcements.

Emerson appears poised to leave North London, with personal terms reportedly agreed upon for a move to Italy. The expected deal includes a five-year contract worth €3 million (£2.5m) annually.

Tottenham, who initially invested £25 million in Emerson when they signed him from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, are now aiming to recoup a similar fee. However, Milan are looking to complete the transfer for approximately £15.

Emerson has found it challenging to secure a regular starting spot under new manager Ange Postecoglou after losing his spot to Pedro Porro. Last season, he made 22 Premier League appearances, starting only 11 of those games.

The 25-year-old defender’s performances have been inconsistent, with Hutton noting that while Emerson showed potential as an attacking full-back, he has not consistently met the high standards required.

Alan Hutton says Royal can’t play in Ange’s system

Hutton believes Pedro Porro will remain Postecoglou’s first-choice right-back. However, he also acknowledges that Tottenham will likely be in the market for reinforcements to replace Emerson as a backup option.

The need for a reliable defender who can seamlessly integrate into Postecoglou’s tactical setup is apparent, and the club is expected to seek such a player in the transfer market.

Speaking to Tottenham News, Hutton said:

“They’ve got Porro to play in there.

“With Emerson Royal, I’ve said before that when he first came in I really liked the look of him, he looked like a really attacking fullback who would fit in now to Ange’s way of playing to a certain extent, but I don’t think he can really come inside the pitch.

“But I think I’ve seen enough of him now and I don’t think he’s the answer. I don’t think he’s that go-to guy that you can trust week in and week out to give you a high level of performance. I think he makes too many mistakes at times.

“I’m sure they paid a lot of money for him and trying to recoup that will be difficult, but I understand why they’re now in the market and looking for reinforcements.”

As Emerson’s departure becomes more imminent, Spurs’ focus is on securing a new defensive talent to bolster their squad for the upcoming season.