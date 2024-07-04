Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori is set to seal a transfer to Arsenal, with a €55million deal now looking imminent, according to reports coming out of Italy today.

Calafiori has given the green light to joining Arsenal over the likes of Chelsea and Juventus, and it now seems an improved offer from the Gunners to Bologna is imminent and set to be accepted.

The Italy international shone for Bologna last season and also looked impressive for his country at Euro 2024 before their exit, and it now looks like he’s on his way to the Emirates Stadium in a deal that should be formalised imminently, with Corriere di Bologna describing the player as already having his bags packed for the move.

Chelsea and Juve were also keen on the talented 22-year-old, but Arsenal look to have moved faster and it shouldn’t be too long now before we see Mikel Arteta bringing in his first signing of the summer.

This follows Arsenal also looking at a similar style of player in the form of Ajax wonderkid Jorrel Hato, who can also play centre-back or left-back to a high standard.

Hato is now being linked with Chelsea instead, so it may be that the Blues will move on from Calafiori by targeting the Dutchman.

Calafiori transfer to pave way for Arsenal defender to return to Serie A?

One interesting story to look out for could now be with Jakub Kiwior, who has been linked with Juventus and who makes sense as a possible alternative to Calafiori for the Turin giants.

The Poland international has not managed to establish himself as a regular starter at Arsenal, but is regarded highly back in Italy after a previous spell at Spezia, with AC Milan showing an interest in him in January.

Kiwior has since been linked with Juve as well, so he could fill that gap in their squad now that Calafiori is making the move to north London instead.