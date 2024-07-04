Arsenal submit €50m transfer bid to satisfy Euro giants, player also won over by Gunners project

Arsenal have reportedly made a €50million bid for Riccardo Calafiori which is described as having satisfied his club Bologna, while the player himself has also been convinced by Mikel Arteta’s project.

That’s according to Italian paper Corriere dello Sport, who provide an exciting update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Calafiori, who has also been strongly linked with the Gunners by Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside.

Calafiori looks an exciting potential addition to this Arsenal side, with Arteta perhaps in need of an upgrade on that left-hand side of his defence after a dip in form from Oleksandr Zinchenko last season, which saw him lose his place to Jakub Kiwior for much of the campaign, and occasionally Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Even if Arsenal clearly have options in that area of the pitch, it’s not too surprising that Arteta views that as somewhere where Calafiori could have a big impact, so the Italy international looks a potentially important addition for a bargain fee.

Calafiori transfer: Romano tips defender to shine at CB or LB for Arsenal

Discussing Calafiori’s best position, Romano heaped praise on the 22-year-old’s versatility as he talked him up as an option either in the middle or on the left of Arsenal’s defence.

“Arsenal are there and Arteta is really keen to bring Calafiori to the club. The relationship between Arsenal and Bologna is also very good after they previously negotiated the deal for Takehiro Tomiyasu, so let’s see if Chelsea can come up with something, or if Arsenal will now win the race for one of the most talented young defenders around,” Romano said.

“It will be interesting to see his development from here, and how Arsenal plan to use him if they manage to complete this signing. He can play easily as a centre-back or left-back, he’s excellent in both positions; he was a left-back for his whole career before this superb season as centre-back last season.”