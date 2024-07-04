Former CEO claims Monchi has pulled off a transfer masterstroke

Aston Villa have been the busiest Premier League club in the transfer market this summer.

After Unai Emery’s success last season which saw them qualify for the Champions League, the club have backed the manager to sign new players and make the squad competitive.

With the added responsibility of playing in the Champions League next season, the Midlands club are adding fresh faces to the squad with more matches to play in the 2024-25 season.

Former chief executive Keith Wyness has stated that Monchi, the President of Football Operations at Villa, has pulled off a masterstroke.

Villa have signed Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Enzo Barrenechea, Ross Barkley and Lewis Dobbin.

“What a signing – I think this is absolutely setting a statement of intent,” he said, speaking to Football Insider.

“This is a player who has adapted to a European style of football, it gives him options – and that’s where Emery’s strengths lie, giving himself plenty of options.

“Maatsen is a very exciting signing. I think the valuation is low. I thought he’d be closer to the £50million mark.

“Villa fans are going to love him. He’s an exciting player. Emery is bringing in more options, and it allows him to change styles mid-game.

“I think Villa are again going to be a very exciting team to watch next season.”

Aston Villa are winning the transfer market

Villa are confident of repeating the success of last season again next season and with new signings expected to make the squad stronger, they are ready to push again and challenge the bigger clubs for a spot in Europe.

It would not be wrong to say they have done the best business this summer so far out of all the Premier League clubs.