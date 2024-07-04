Championship winger arrested after allegedly punching woman in nightclub

Former England Under-16 winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was taken into custody following a complaint from a lady claiming she was beaten and had her phone stolen in a Magaluf nightclub.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, a winger for Derby County, was brought before the court on Sunday after the early-morning incident on the previous day.

The 32-year-old, who was born in Birmingham but plays for the Guatemala national team, is reportedly accused of punching the woman in the face before stealing her phone, according to reputable Majorcan daily Ultima Hora.

After the alleged assault victim gave the police the mobile phone’s geolocator and they proceeded to their vacation home, his wife—who is said to have pulled the nameless woman’s hair—was reportedly placed under arrest.

Championship winger is in trouble along with his wife

The football player and his wife are alleged to have been irritated by the mysterious woman at the center of the odd event, who is described as a Brit, for taking images and videos of them inside the unidentified nightspot without getting their consent.

Mendez-Laing’s debut season with the team saw Cardiff advance to the Premier League.

However, in September 2020, his contract was terminated due to a breach of agreement.