Surprise Chelsea interest in 22-year-old Brazilian talent

Now that the summer transfer window has opened for business, we can be assured that Chelsea will feature heavily.

The Blues have taken the box seat in both of the last two summer windows, blowing their domestic and European rivals out of the water with some epic deals.

Notwithstanding that Todd Boehly and his board appear to have been getting creative with the club’s accounts, they’ve still managed to land the vast majority of targets that they’ve gone for.

Chelsea tracking Murillo

The only real issue for the owner is that on the pitch, at least to this point, Chelsea have been far from the team that the American will have envisaged, given the amount of money that has been spent already under his tenure.

Tosin Adarabioyo has already arrived from West London neighbours, Fulham, this summer, along with Marc Guiu from Barcelona, Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester, per transfermarkt.

According to football.london, the club have also made their interest in Nottingham Forest’s 22-year-old Brazilian, Murillo, known.

Although his reported £60m sale price is being considered too expensive at this point by the Stamford Bridge outfit, the fact that the club appear to be chasing another centre-back hints at the notion that, perhaps, Trevoh Chalobah or another defender could shortly be on their way.

Murillo himself acknowledged that he may be on the move from the City Ground before the start of the 2024/25 campaign, though Chelsea strangely weren’t mentioned as a potential destination.

“We don’t know anything for certain, the window opened last month so I’m going to return to Nottingham Forest for pre-season. There might be some discussions on whether I’ll stay or not so there’s a lot of things to happen still but I’m relaxed,” he told the Benja Me Mucho podcast.

“I’d choose Manchester City but it would be more difficult for me to be a regular starter given the players they have in their squad. There’s City, Arsenal as well, who are fighting for the Premier League title.

“I wouldn’t discard Liverpool either, it would be a good opportunity for me to show my football in a big club.”