Chelsea are reportedly ready to listen to summer offers for Ben Chilwell.

That’s according to a recent report from TEAMtalk, who claims the Blues are preparing for another busy transfer window.

Looking to raise funds to help rejuvenate the squad, US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is believed to be willing to part ways with two senior players — Chilwell and striker Armando Broja.

Chilwell, 27, has struggled since joining from Leicester City in 2020. The English defender’s time at Stamford Bridge has been hampered by injuries and fitness-related issues.

New manager Enzo Maresca is also thought to prefer Marc Cucurella — a player who is in top form for Spain during the EUROs — Chilwell failed to make Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad.

Consequently, Chelsea’s number 21 is now rumoured to be on the search for a new club. Still with three years left on his contract, the Blues are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations. It remains to be seen what the player’s preference is though.

Since joining Chelsea four years ago, Chilwell, who lifted the 2020-21 Champions League, has scored nine goals and registered 12 assists in 106 games in all competitions.