Eddie Howe sends two Newcastle United transfer demands to Paul Mitchell

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe will demand the club sign a new centre-back and right-sided forward this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies face an uncertain summer in the transfer market, with star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes linked with an exit and the club still walking a fine line when it comes to Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Newcastle were able to raise handsome sums with the sales of Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest, respectively.

Those sales should at least free up some funds for Howe to strengthen his squad after failing to qualify for Europe last season.

In fact, according to The Telegraph, the former Bournemouth boss will have £100m to spend in the market.

Howe demands two key positions at Newcastle

On Thursday, Newcastle announced Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director following the departure of Dan Ashworth to Manchester United.

Mitchell was most recently on the books of French club AS Monaco, but has spent time with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton in the past.

At Spurs, the 42-year-old was responsible for the signings of Dele Alli and Son Heung-min, while he also brought Sadio Mane to Southampton.

And according to The Telegraph’s report, Mitchell’s first job at St. James’ Park will be to help find a new centre-back and right-sided forward for Howe — who is looking to add serious depth to his squad after suffering with a major injury crisis last season.