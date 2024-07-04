Chris Sutton believes Chelsea man holds the key to England’s Euro 2024 chances

Chris Sutton has called for Cole Palmer to be brought into England’s starting XI for their quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate is preparing his team to take on Murat Yakin’s men in Dusseldorf on Saturday following a narrow 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia in the last 16 — only made possible by a 95th-minute overhead kick by Jude Bellingham.

Despite boasting some of the most talented attacking players in world football right now, the Three Lions have flattered to deceive in Germany so far, failing to beat Denmark, Slovenia and Slovakia in normal time and scoring just four goals at the tournament.

Landing on the opposite side of the draw to the likes of Germany, Spain, France and Portugal, nothing less than reaching the final will be seen as a huge disappointment, with the draw only serving to heap more pressure on Southgate.

Sutton calls for Cole Palmer to start for England

Although securing progression to the semi-finals will be Southgate’s main priority, England fans will be desperate to see a much-improved attacking performance from their side against Switzerland on Saturday.

Making his quarter-finals predictions for BBC Sport, former Blackburn Rovers striker and one-time England international Sutton believes Palmer could be the man to offer ‘something different’ for Southgate, although he admitted he doesn’t see the Chelsea man getting the nod.

“It is all about getting through this game, and England can do it,” said Sutton.

“I still want to see Cole Palmer start on the right because he offers something different creatively and looks so at ease with himself, but it is pretty obvious that won’t happen.”

Palmer has seen just 43 minutes of action at Euro 2024 so far across two substitute appearances.

If England make it past Switzerland, they will face the winner of the Netherlands vs Turkey in the semi-final in Dortmund on Wednesday.