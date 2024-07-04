Gareth Southgate has reportedly instructed his England team to train a new system ahead of Saturday’s EUROs quarter-final clash against Switzerland.

Despite underperforming, the Three Lions, after topping Group C and squeezing past Slovakia in the Last 16 knockout, are looking to book their place in the tournament’s semi-finals. A stubborn and well-organised Switzerland side stands in their way though.

The Swiss have been one of this summer’s surprise packages. Led by talisman Granit Xhaxa and manager Murat Yakin, the Rossocrociati remain unbeaten after four games, including an impressive 2-0 win over holders Italy in the last round. And now with genuine hopes of getting past the oddsmakers’ favourites, Switzerland have ambitions to pull off another upset at the expense of Southgate’s England.

England could change to five-at-the-back system against Switzerland

However, according to a recent report from the Independent, the 53-year-old has devised a plan to counter the threat the Swiss pose.

Southgate has been forced into at least one change after centre-back, and arguably England’s player of the tournament, Marc Guehi, picked up a yellow card against Slovakia suspending him for Saturday afternoon’s match.

And with Guehi set to miss the game, Southgate is rumoured to be considering switching to a five-at-the-back system. With Luke Shaw’s fitness still a major cause for concern and Kieran Trippier nursing a calf strain, Bukayo Saka is expected to fill in at left wing-back — a role he played in the second half against Slovakia as well as earlier in his Arsenal career.

Saka’s switch back to wing-back could mean Chelsea’s Cole Palmer is awarded his first start of the tournament at right wing.

There is, of course, much deliberation over which centre-backs join John Stones. Kyle Walker has been tipped to move to right centre-back with Ezri Konsa thrown into the mix — although it has been noted there are concerns over putting too much pressure on the Aston Villa man.

The likes of Harry Kane, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford and last weekend’s match-saving hero Jude Bellingham are all set to keep their places.

A win for England would ensure they progress to the next round and set up a blockbuster semi-final against either Turkey or the Netherlands on 10 July.