Erik Ten Hag signs new Manchester United contract

Erik Ten Hag has reportedly committed his long-term future to Manchester United.

That’s according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the Dutch tactician has penned a new deal until 2026.

Appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor two years ago, Ten Hag, 54, has endured an up-and-down time in the Old Trafford hot seat.

Although the former Ajax boss now has two major trophies to his name, including last season’s FA Cup, there have been major questions raised over his ability to get the Red Devils firing in the Premier League.

However, following a senior management overhaul conducted by new minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe, United, now with the likes of sporting director Dan Ashworth and CEO Omar Berrada overseeing the club’s sporting activity, seem confident Ten Hag is the right man for the job.

Signing a new deal until 2026 will end all speculation over the club’s view of the Dutchman as well as unite the United dressing room as the club looks to improve on their abysmal eighth-place league finish last time out.

Since taking charge, Ten Hag, who has managed 114 matches, has averaged 1.92 points per game.