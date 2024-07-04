New Liverpool manager Arne Slot has been given the opportunity to lead the club into a new era after the departure of Jurgen Klopp.

The Dutchman is expected to make new signings at Anfield this summer as the Reds aim to perform better next season than they did in Klopp’s farewell season.

A third place finish in the league and elimination in the latter stages of the Europa League ended the Klopp era on a bad note.

The Reds are expected to sign a new defender this summer following the departure of Joel Matip from the club.

Matip, who stayed at Liverpool for eight years, became a key player at Anfield and formed a solid partnership with Virgil Van Dijk.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GiveMeSport that the club sources have revealed the Merseyside club will not be signing either of them this summer.

He said:

“My understanding is that Liverpool are not actively in the race for him at this stage, we’ve heard links with several Premier League clubs, but Liverpool sources downplay the links that are being made between Calafiori and them, so it appears that they have other targets that they are working on.

“That’s the same also for Piero Hincapie as well, who is constantly being linked with Liverpool. But again, there’s denials from sources close to Liverpool that he’s a target they’re looking to pursue, either.”

Liverpool need a strong defensive addition

The Reds desperately need a new defensive signing this summer after the issues suffered by Ibrahima Konate last season and the inexperience of Jarrel Quansah.

Van Dijk needs a strong partner in defense as the Reds struggled at the back last season and conceded silly goals.

They have been linked with a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro but Real Madrid are believed to be his preferred destination.

Slot and the Liverpool management will have to make a decision soon on who their defensive signing will be before their targets are poached by rival clubs.