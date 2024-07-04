Julian Nagelsmann urges Germany to target Barcelona star in Euro 2024 clash

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann believes his side can use Lamine Yamal’s youth and inexperience to gain an advantage in their upcoming clash with Spain.

Die Mannschaft are preparing to lock horns with La Roja in their Euro 2024 quarter-final in Stuttgart on Friday with the two sides among the most impressive at the tournament so far.

Germany will be under extra pressure as hosts, while this is their first major tournament quarter-final since Euro 2016.

But they face a Spain side boasting an excellent record at this tournament, winning all four of their games so far despite being drawn in a group alongside Italy and Croatia, while they’ve conceded just one goal and scored nine.

16-year-old Yamal has been one of the highlights of the tournament, notching two assists — only Xavi Simons (3) has more — and breaking several age-related competition records when it comes to appearances, assists and knockout appearances.

However, Nagelsmann believes Barcelona’s teenage sensation could prove to be a weak point for the Spaniards and wants his players to target Yamal’s inexperience.

“He’s a big talent. He was really consistent in this season but his job is to deliver that for a few years,” Nagelsmann told reporters at a press conference (via Hayters).

“I think there are not many players who are that stable at this age but of course, I guess he has a very good surrounding, he needs a lot of people around him who have his back.

“He has big qualities, he’s very good in the one v ones but he’s only 16 years old so there are also big chances for our players in that regard to counter him.

“I think you can’t always defend him because he’s so variable, he goes on the inside and the outside. His left foot is stronger than his right foot but he can still use his right foot so we need to be prepared for several things.

“But on the other hand, he does not have so much experience at this level when things don’t go his way or when the opponent tackles him a little bit stronger.

“This is not a plan that we want to hurt him or tackle him all the time but of course he’s an interesting player, he’s doing a very good job and for the neutral fan he’s definitely a joy to watch.”

Gundogan praises teenage star Yamal

One Germany star who knows all about Yamal is Ilkay Gundogan, with the two playing together in Spain with Barcelona last season.

The veteran midfielder is full of praise for his club teammate, who he tips to become a star of the game for years to come.

“Lamine is extremely advanced for his age. The way he played last season was incomparable,” Gündogan said (via Bulinews).

“When I look at where I was at 16… it shows that this new generation is taking on a lot of responsibility. He’s a very important player for the Spanish national team – and for Barca in the years and decades to come