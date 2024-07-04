Bayern Munich look to be making significant progress on the transfer of Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha, which could be significant for Liverpool in their pursuit of Joshua Kimmich.

CaughtOffside understands that Liverpool are among the clubs ready to step up their interest in Kimmich as he enters into the final year of his contract at Bayern, and Fabrizio Romano now has a further intriguing update.

There has been a breakthrough for Bayern in their efforts to sign Palhinha from Fulham, and it seems Romano expects it’s the most likely outcome that Kimmich will leave the Allianz Arena.

There still seems to be some chance of the Germany international signing a new contract with his current club, but that’s clearly not what Romano expects to be the most likely outcome at the moment, so that could be good news for Liverpool.

Kimmich has been a great servant to Bayern and one imagines some fans will be disappointed to see him go, though Palhinha looks a quality replacement.

Kimmich transfer: Liverpool target likely to leave, says Romano

“Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich is now a ‘here we go’ as there has been a breakthrough in talks between Bayern and Fulham. Palhinha asked very clearly to be allowed to join Bayern, and now it looks closer to going through, so what could this mean for the future of other Bayern midfielders?” Romano wrote.

“There has been a lot of speculation about Joshua Kimmich in particular as he’s in the final year of his contract at Bayern now, and some fans have asked me if Palhinha’s arrival means he’s replacing him.

“Let’s see what happens because Bayern have still a chance to extend Kimmich’s contract. Still, the most likely scenario at the moment is for Kimmich to leave and try a new experience, it will also depend on proposals because Kimmich will explore all the options available to him after the Euros.”