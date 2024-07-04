Leeds United set to lose another midfielder as 28-year-old agrees terms with French club

Leeds United are close to losing another key player as latest reports suggest Glen Kamara has agreed personal terms with Ligue 1 side Rennes.

The Yorkshire club lost one of their main players yesterday, with Archie Gray officially joining Tottenham.

The 18-year-old was one of the best players at Leeds last season and is regarded as one of the most promising young talents in the country.

And now they are on the verge of losing another midfielder, with Ouest France claiming that Glen Kamara has agreed to a move to the French league.

More Stories / Latest News Leicester City set to announce signing of Chelsea midfielder – report Transfer news: Calafiori Arsenal green light, Real Madrid double deal, Man City star exit & more Done Deal: Arsenal officially announce their first signing of the summer

Kamara joined the club last season from Rangers and established himself as a key player for the club in their impressive season under Daniel Farke where they came close to promotion, only to be beaten in the play-offs by Southampton.

The Finish midfielder made 40 appearances for the Whites last season in the Championship, assisting 3 goals. He was a consistent performer, putting in solid shifts week in week out.

While primarily a defensive midfielder, he can also play as a central midfielder, which shows his versatility as a player.