Surprise player spotted in training with Leeds United first-team

Leeds United teenager James Debayo has been spotted training with the club’s senior team, hinting at a possible role under Daniel Farke next season.

The 18-year-old defender has been a regular for the Whites’ U18 and U21 sides in recent years, making 47 appearances across Premier League 2, U18 Premier League and FA Youth Cup play combined.

Debayo also played 101 minutes in the EFL Trophy in 2022, while he was named on the bench for the senior team’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves in the League Cup third round later that year.

The centre-back — who can also play left-back — is yet to see the field in a competitive match for the Leeds United senior team. However, he was spotted in a video posted on the Leeds United official YouTube channel of the first team doing a bleep test as they begun pre-season training.

Whether or not this means Farke intends to give Debayo senior opportunities in 2024/25 remains to be seen but as a player with eight caps for England across various youth levels, he is clearly a player with immense talent.

Farke will be under tremendous pressure to deliver at Elland Road this time around after the Whites failed to secure an immediate promotion back to the Premier League last season, losing 1-0 to Southampton at Wembley in the playoff final.